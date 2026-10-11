BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating a violent crash on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain on Sunday that left one person dead and another injured, officials said.

Dashcam video obtained by 7NEWS shows a driver crash over the median and into an oncoming vehicle around 2 p.m.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office has not identified the person who was killed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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