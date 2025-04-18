CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at an apartment building in Cambridge Friday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responded to 156 Magazine St. to extinguish the roof fire, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

