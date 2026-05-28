BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a dive shop fire on Boylston Street in Brookline on Thursday morning.

Firefighters say the fire broke out at East Coast Diver’s Business just before 10 a.m. and spread to two apartment buildings above it.

One fire official said that air tanks in the business were exploding, posing a big obstacle. One employee suffered burns, and a firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters from Boston, Cambridge, and Brookline responded to the scene. Everyone is accounted for, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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