NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton Fire Department said it has called off a search of a lake in Newton after a reported drowning turned out to be a false alarm.

First responders, dive teams, and drone operators responded to Crystal Lake in the area of Rogers Street at approximately 3:47 p.m. after a reported drowning. Crews from Boston, Natick, Hopkinton, and Westborough were also on scene to render aid.

Fire officials said a woman reported seeing someone who appeared to be in distress, but the search concluded that was not the case.

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