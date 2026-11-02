WEST BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews have been called to a serious crash involving an ambulance in West Boylston early Monday morning.

Video from the scene showed the front end of the ambulance crumpled, and the windshield shattered.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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