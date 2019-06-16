Daughter arrested in shooting death of 72-year-old Goffstown, NH woman

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - The daughter of an elderly woman who was found shot to death in a home in Goffstown, New Hampshire was arrested in Florida on Sunday and is expected to face a charge of second-degree murder when she’s returned to the Granite State, officials said.

Jennifer Clow, 49, was arrested in Naples in connection with the death of her 72-year-old mother, Sally Miller, according to a release issued by New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young.

Clow was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge based on an arrest warrant issued June 15 charging her with alternative counts of knowing and reckless second-degree murder for causing Miller’s death.

Officers conducting a welfare check at Miller’s home on Friday found her dead from a single gunshot wound.

Clow is being held in Florida pending her arraignment, where authorities will seek her extradition to New Hampshire to face the murder charges.

