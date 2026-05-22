BOSTON (WHDH) - As Americans get ready to hit the road for the Memorial Day Weekend holiday, gas prices remain sharply elevated, wiht the national average of $4.55 up significantly from $3.20 at the same time last year.

In Massachusetts, prices are around $4.50, up from $3.01 a year ago.

For many Boston-area residents, the weekend means a drive to the coast. AAA is expecting a record numer of drivers this year and state officials warned Friday will be the worst day to travel, crowd-wise.

Traffic from Boston to the Cape along Route 3 south will increase by 94% Friday afternoon, with some delays expected as early as the morning commute. Major delays are expected between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with congestion remaining until around 10 p.m.

Ferries to Nantucket and Marta’s Vineyard are also likely to be packed. The Steamship Authority advised travelers to come prepared and to be ready to walk and not take cars onboard.

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