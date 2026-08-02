BOSTON (WHDH) - Dine Out Boston is back.

It’s day two of the two-week event, and some restaurants say the special menus are already bringing in more customers.

Customers like Kim Blair, who said, “We just ate, and it was fantastic; we had some spicy salmon rolls, chicken thigh skewers, and a Calornifona roll.”

Thousands of diners are expected to take advantage of specially price-fixed menus through Aug. 15 at nearly 200 restaurants.

Japanese restaurant Hojoko in Fenway is participating for the first time.

Customers say the fixed-price menus make it easier to try something new without breaking the bank.

Stacey Meyer said, “You get very locked in and stuck on going to the same place, because going to be really good food… when you are searching for good food and sometimes it’s not good, then it’s kinda big risk to take so …. I think it’s nice to have the opportunity to try something less expensive.”

Restaurant leaders say the event has a big impact.

Director of Operations Erica Dorsey said, “Yesterday we saw a lot of lunch reservations… probably double or triple what we normally would have… we had a lot of requests for dine out.”

Learn more: https://www.meetboston.com/dine-out-boston/

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)