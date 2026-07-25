MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A body has been pulled from the water at a quarry in Milford on Sunday, one day after a person was reported missing, officials said.

Video from a drone showed dive teams working in the area after a group of people reported a drowning on Saturday. Those same teams resumed the search on Sunday and eventually found a body and removed it from the water. The victim’s name has not been released.

Nearby residents say the area can be dangerous, especially when large crowds gather.

“I’ve seen them come in here, they really can’t do anything back there when there’s a lot of them. There’s times over the summer where there’s like a hundred and something people,” a resident said. “It’s a very sad situation to see this.”

The incident comes a week after a teen was Med-flighted after falling from a rock cliff.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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