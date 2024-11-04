SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Correction on Sunday announced the arrest of Correction Officer Roxsandra Wright on charges related to bringing synthetic cannabinoid-laced paper into MCI-Shirley. This arrest follows a thorough investigation conducted jointly by the DOC and the Massachusetts State Police (MSP).

Wright was arrested Saturday as part of an ongoing investigation by the DOC and MSP Joint Narcotics Task Force into the smuggling of illicit narcotics into DOC facilities. Wright was taken into custody on a felony warrant issued by Ayer District Court for delivering an article to a prisoner.

“The Massachusetts Department of Correction holds all staff members to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity,” said DOC Interim Commissioner Shawn Jenkins. “Any behavior that compromises the safety and security of our facilities, or undermines public trust, will not be tolerated. I want to thank the Massachusetts State Police for their invaluable coordination and collaboration on this matter.”

Wright had resigned from the Department earlier this month, which took effect on Oct. 31. She is expected to be arraigned in Ayer District Court on Monday.

