BOSTON (WHDH) - Dog-friendly outdoor dining began in Boston this week, with dogs now allowed on certain outdoor patios in the city.

Made possible by a new city policy, many locations are welcoming the new additions. Dog owners, in turn, are thrilled.

“It’s awesome to be able to have people bring in their entire family now,” said Dorchester Brewing Company Lead Bartender Bailey Alton.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the dog-friendly outdoor dining policy early last month, allowing dogs to tag along with their owners at outdoor restaurant patios and beer gardens that apply for and receive a variance from the city. The policy went into effect on Thursday.

“The availability to allow dogs on the patio — we’ll get so much more business,” said 75 on Liberty Wharf Manager Tre Spain.

75 on Wharf is one of over 20 businesses that applied for a variance. With its dog-friendly space, the business is even creating a new dog treat menu to cater to its new customers.

Spain believes the move will help business after rough experiences having to turn customers away.

“We had to turn down so many people last year and the previous years that brought their dogs,” Spain said.

Dog owner Michael O’Mealey said he experienced being turned away first hand while living in Seaport with his five-month-old dog — Honey.

“We don’t go out that much anymore now that we have a puppy so it will change things for us tremendously,” he said when discussing the city’s new policy.

Elsewhere, Bell in Hand is also opening up to dogs.

“It adds so much more to what we are,” said General Manager Hector Huertas.

Back in Dorchester, Dorchester Brewing Company was already seeing pups on its first day with a dog-friendly space in place. With warm weather Thursday, that was good news for Bailey Alton.

“They can have their furry friends. They don’t have to worry about them sitting at home in a hot apartment,” Alton said.

In a statement in May, city officials said Boston’s dog-friendly spaces option for businesses came “in response to feedback from Boston residents who have expressed interest in having their pets join them at outdoor businesses.”

The new policy requires dog-friendly spaces to be entirely outdoors. Restaurants also have to ensure that no food preparation is done in established dog-friendly spaces.

Dog owners will be responsible for the behavior of their dog, which must remain on a leash, officials said.

New dog-friendly patios will have hand sanitizer on tables.

Some are also using one-use silverware and plates while some are dividing up their patio spaces.

