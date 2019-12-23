Dog shot in face in Alabama finds ‘fur-ever’ home in Massachusetts

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A shelter dog that was shot in the face in Alabama and then rescued by a Massachusetts-based organization has found a “fur-ever” home just in time for the holidays.

The pup, named Josie, was found curled up on the side of the road in rural Alabama by a good Samaritan over a month ago, according to Brown Dog Coalition and Rescue. After Josie was taken to the emergency room, it was determined she had suffered head trauma from, what they assumed was, getting hit by a car.

She had multiple wounds, eyes that were swollen shut, and a concussion, the rescue organization said. After spending a month with a southern foster who helped her adjust to her new life without sight, the Massachusetts rescue stepped in and found a temporary home for her in the Bay State.

Once Josie came to Massachusetts to join her new foster mom, who is a veterinarian, petting her no-longer-swollen head told a different story about what happened to her, the organization said.

After the dog’s new foster mom found multiple pellets palpable under the skin on top of her head, cheeks, and ears, it was determined that Josie was shot in the face. As long as the bullets don’t bother the dog, they won’t require removal, the organization said.

Despite her tragic past, the rescue said that Josie somehow preserved her sweet and silly innocence, and she touches the hearts of everyone she meets.

On Sunday, Josie received the greatest holiday gift of all. Her foster mom adopted her, turning her temporary home into a forever home.

Her foster, now forever, mom said, “After everything she’s endured, she’s the happiest, loveliest, most affectionate wiggle bum around.”

