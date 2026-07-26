BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 35 people are displaced after a fire spread to a neighboring home in Dorchester on Sunday, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Geneva Avenue determined the fire had jumped to a neighboring home that was just a few feet apart, according to the Boston Fire Department. A third alarm was struck and crews used ladder trucks to keep it from spreading further.

Both homes were severely damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)