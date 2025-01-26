NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Eighth-grade students from across Massachusetts joined forces Saturday as Project 351 and Cradles to Crayons teamed up to support children living in homelessness, low-income, or crisis situations.

Nearly 150 Project 351 student ambassadors sorted nearly 15,000 items of clothing and shoes in two hours at the Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory in Newton.

The effort by the student ambassadors kicked off their year of service as they prepare to host their own community clothing drives for Cradles to Crayons this spring.

Project 351 is a youth-led movement for change powered by eighth-grade service ambassadors representing the state’s 351 cities and towns.

Cradles to Crayons’ mission is centered on the belief that all children deserve the clothing essentials they need to feel safe, warm, ready to learn, and valued. Founded in 2002, Cradles to Crayons provides children living in homelessness, poverty, or low-income situations with free clothing, diapers, and other essentials so they can thrive at home, at school, and at play.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)