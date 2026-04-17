WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash that took the life of a 10-year-old girl in Webster last weekend, police announced Friday.

Sherrie Mae Plitouke, 35, of Southbridge, was arrested by Webster and Southbridge Police at her home Friday. She is charged with Motor Vehicle Homicide by Negligent Operation, Negligent Operation, and Speeding.

Police said they received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian just before 1 p.m. on April 11. When officers arrived, they found the girl, identified as Marleigh Guevara, unresponsive. They said she had been walking near School Street at the time.

Guevara was taken to UMass Hospital where she later died.

Plitouke is being held on $100,000 bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Dudley District Court on April 21.

A GoFundMe to support Guevara’s family can be found here.

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