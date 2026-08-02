BOSTON (WHDH) - A person hit several vehicles and crashed through a fence while fleeing a traffic stop in Mattapan on Sunday, officials said.

Officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Havelock Street around 9 a.m. say the driver fled onto the sidewalk and hit several vehicles before crashing.

Police could be seen working in the area to gather evidence.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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