BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing criminal charges after police say they intentionally hit two students at Bridgewater State University on Saturday morning, officials said.

One of the students who was struck suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The second student suffered only minor injuries.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was arrested and taken for a psychiatric evaluation. They are being charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a count of leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)