BOSTON (WHDH) - A wise man once said, “don’t tell me the beer is gone, just tell me the party is over.”

While the party is far from over with the World Cup continuing into early July, bars in Boston are reporting being “drunk dry” with the influx of Scottish soccer fans, also known as the “Tartan Army,” descending on the city while their team plays in Foxboro.

The Samuel Adams Downtown Boston Taproom reported that from Thursday to Sunday last week, the Tartan Army drank four times as much Boston Lager than a typical four-day holiday stretch, such as the Fourth of July.

The Sam Adams Tap Room said they sold over 3,000 pints of Boston Lager over the weekend as well, leaving their teams to pick up 70 empty kegs on Monday. Because of the influx of drinking, an “emergency delivery” was made Saturday morning.

The Sam Adams Tap Room isn’t the only bar in downtown Boston experiencing a massive boom in business.

“Yeah, especially being across the road from the Fan Fest, we’re all excited,” Aiden McGee, of The Dubliner said. It’s great for the city, and well done on the city for getting it here.”

“Before we even opened on Saturday, there was a queue down the block already,” one worker at The Dubliner said. “It was nonstop open to close. The Scottish, they just don’t slow down at all, you know?”

As much as it has been a treat for Boston to host the fanfare, 7NEWS heard from Scottish fans who are taking it all in.

“The guys in Boston are brilliant,” Chris Loughlin, Scottish soccer fan, said. “They’ve embraced us, the police are amazing. Everyone’s been very kind.”

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