WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - In memory of Dolly Parton, the Worcester Red Sox hosted a book drive to collect new or gently used books.

Dolly’s Book Drive, which will run from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, allows fans who bring new or gently used books to the WooSox Rewards Table to get 10 points per book up to 200 points.

All books will be donated to the Worcester Public Library.

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