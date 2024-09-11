WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Westboro Wednesday after a car carrier overturned, landing on its side near the intersection of Route 9 and Lyman Street. 

The Westboro Fire Department in a post on X said crews were on scene on the westbound side of Route 9 as of around 11:15 a.m. 

SKY7-HD spotted crews still responding shortly before 12 p.m. 

Crews were seen using a crane to hoist a car off the car carrier trailer. A second vehicle was still strapped to the trailer. 

Westboro fire officials said drivers should “expect significant delays.” 

Though traffic was inching past the site of the crash, SKY7-HD still spotted a lengthy backup in the area at 12 p.m. 

