WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Westboro Wednesday after a car carrier overturned, landing on its side near the intersection of Route 9 and Lyman Street.

The Westboro Fire Department in a post on X said crews were on scene on the westbound side of Route 9 as of around 11:15 a.m.

SKY7-HD spotted crews still responding shortly before 12 p.m.

Crews were seen using a crane to hoist a car off the car carrier trailer. A second vehicle was still strapped to the trailer.

Westboro fire officials said drivers should “expect significant delays.”

Though traffic was inching past the site of the crash, SKY7-HD still spotted a lengthy backup in the area at 12 p.m.

