BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of downtown Brockton will be without power Tuesday night and Wednesday morning due to an “emergency power outage,” the Brockton Fire Department announced.

Officials said the power outage will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to make way for underground cable repair.

According to the fire department, it will impact portions of Main Street, Crescent Street, VFW Parkway, Warren Avenue, L Street, Elm Street, School Street, Legion Parkway, Montello Street, Commercial Street, Center Street and High Street.

The fire department said businesses should prepare for “an extended overnight power outage” and warned the outage may affect alarm systems, elevators and refrigerated foods.

Once the power outage ends, officials said business owners should have batteries tested or changed in fire alarm systems. Business owners should also have batteries tested or changed in emergency lighting systems.

