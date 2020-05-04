Even though she was off the clock, a Winchester Hospital nurse put in some life-saving overtime when she happened across an accident.

Emergency Room nurse Alexa Sequeira had just finished a shift Sunday night and was on her way home when she came across a serious crash on the southbound side of Interstate 93.

“I noticed two state police officers that were pulled over and a man that was splayed out in the road, he appeared to be unresponsive,” Sequeira recalled. “I slowed down, rolled down my window, said I was an ER nurse and if they needed any help, they said,’yes please.”

It was there on the side of the highway that she jumped into action to save a man’s life.

“I went over, checked for a pulse, didn’t really feel a pulse and immediately started CPR,” she said

Sequeira and the troopers worked together to determine the man had suffered a medical issue which had caused the crash.

“We were kinda working like a well-oiled machine,” she said. “They were running back and forth, we were switching off, it was like we had done it a million times.”

After about 12 minutes, the driver had a pulse and was awake when EMS arrived to take him to the hospital.

“The patient was actually joking on the stretcher,” she said. “I said, ‘Sir I think we brought you back to life’ and he goes, ‘Wow, really? I feel great.”

Sequeira has been working as a nurse for almost four years now.

These days, she spends a lot of time in personal protective equipment and said that whether in the ER or on the side of the highway, she is just glad she can help.

“In the midst of the pandemic it’s important to celebrate the small wins, this is a small win in the greater scheme of things but if you focus on lots and lots of these small wins we can get through this virus and come out much stronger on the other end,” she said.

The man was taken to Boston Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.

