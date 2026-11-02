BOSTON (WHDH) - Election Day is Tuesday and voters are set to voice their choice and in four of the biggest races we’re watching, we are seeing three candidates with big leads and one race that’s in a dead heat, according to our Exclusive 7NEWS/University of New Hampshire poll.

In the race for governor in Massachusetts, Democrat Mauray Healey is looking to win another term against Republican challenger MIke Minogue. In our poll, Healey holds 55 percent of the vote, with Minogue getting 36 percent. Independent candidate Ashley James grabbed 4 percent.

UNH Survey Center Director Andy Smith said President Trump is having a big impact on the race.

“We’re seeing on our elections polling, not just in Massachusetts but across New England, is that Democratic voters are really excited and looking forward to going out to vote and every one of their votes is essentially a vote against Donald Trump. It’s going to be very difficult for him to peel off some of those voters,” he said.

In the Massachusetts U.S. Senate race, Sen. Ed Markey leads attorney John Deaton by 21 points.

We also polled likely voters in the Granite State about who they’re supporting in the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race.

U.S. Congressman and Democrate Chris Pappas leads Republican and former Senator John Sununu by 12 points, 54 to 42 percent.

The tightest race in our poll is the race for governor in New Hampshire, where incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte and challenger Democrat and attorney Ciny Warmington are at dead heat at 48 percent. Software developer Stephen Villee grabbed 2 percent of support.

“It’s not really a race between Ayotte and Warmington … it’s really a race where the Democrats are going to come out and vote in that Senate race and they’re going to vote Democrat down that ticket,” he said.

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