BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI has arrested one person in connection with two bank robberies in Roxbury and Roslindale last week.

Steven Harris, 35, was arrested Sunday at a sober home in Weymouth. The FBI said Harris is the man pictured in surveillance photos wearing a black Champion sweatshirt.

Harris is accused of trying to rob a Santander bank in Roxbury at approximately 10 a.m. on April 28 with another man. Witnesses told police a gun was pointed at employees as the men demanded money. The FBI said Harris and his accomplice did not get away with any money from that location.

Approximately an hour and a half after that attempted robbery, the FBI said Harris and his accomplice robbed a TD Bank in Roslindale. Investigators said the pair threatened to kill bank employees if they did not follow directions. The FBI believes they got away with approximately $3,000 in cash from a teller drawer.

The criminal complaint says Boston police and the FBI were able to track Harris’ movements, which led them to his blue Toyota RAV4. Investigators said the vehicle was loaned to Harris five days before the robberies in the parking lot of Super Petroleum in Quincy.

Harris is facing two federal charges including robbery by force and intimidation and aiding and abetting.

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