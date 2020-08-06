FBI offering $10K for info on suspects wanted in torching of Providence police cruiser

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The Boston Division of the FBI is seeking the public’s help in their search for two men wanted in connection with torching a Providence police cruiser during a June 1 protest, officials said.

The two suspects were seen in the vicinity of the Providence Place Mall between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. the following day, authorities said.

The suspects may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation into the vandalism and arson of the department cruiser, officials said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification and arrest of those responsible could be awarded $10,000 for their cooperation, authorities said.

Those involved in the investigation can be reached at 857-386-2000.

