FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire at a home in Framingham early Thursday morning that displaced seven individuals.

One person was sent to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation from the scene on Highland Street, where heat from the fire also damaged neighboring homes.

Seven people were evacuated; there were no other injuries.

Fire officials said the fire started on the first floor of the home before spreading.

“Luckily we had working smoke detectors and all occupant were able to get out of the house in a timely manner,” Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said. “A house can be replaced, lives can’t, so we’re glad everybody got out.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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