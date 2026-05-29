SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out on a rooftop patio at Assembly Row in Somerville Friday afternoon, according to Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen.

Firefighters were called to the building on Artisan Way at approximately 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they worked to get ladder trucks up five to six stories to the patio area, and helped evacuate everyone out from the condos, hotel, and restaurants below.

Cell phone video captured a massive plume of smoke pouring out of the top of the building.

Breen said crews were able to get the flames knocked down quickly.

“It’s a roof deck area, a cooking area, there’s grills up there and whatnot,” he said. “We had to open up some of the roof where we thought we had fire penetrating down. There is some water damage in the hotel.”

All hotel guests were able to return back inside after the fire was extinguished, and the restaurants on the first floor of the building were all able to open as usual Friday night.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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