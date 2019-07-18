SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shrewsbury Fire Chief James Vuona says a lightning strike may be to blame for a house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responding to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a home on Appaloosa Drive just after 3:30 p.m. found flames coming from a section that appeared to have been struck by lightning.

No injuries were reported but the family was displaced.

Another fire sparked by an apparent lightning strike broke out in Stoughton overnight at an elderly housing complex.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Both fires remain under investigation.

