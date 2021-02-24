Fire officials investigating NH house fire that left woman, 2 children injured

WEBSTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Webster, New Hampshire on Wednesday that left a woman and two children hospitalized, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Deer Meadow Road around 3:20 p.m. found heavy smoke pouring out of the building and a woman standing in a second-floor window, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Webster Police Chief Stephen P. Adams, and Webster Fire Chief Emmett Bean, Sr.

A 37-year-old woman, a 9-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old boy were all rescued from the home and taken to Concord Hospital before being transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for further treatment.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)