BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of lawsuits have been filed against the makers of GLP-1 drugs as more people report vision loss while taking them.

Patients claim the popular drugs Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound, and Mounjaro permanently damaged their eyesight.

The lawsuits claim the makers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk should have known and informed patients of the potential for the side effect.

They said there is no mention on the warning labels for the diabetes and weight loss medications.

Novo Nordisk said they are “vigorously” fighting the lawsuits, saying they are without merit.

Eli Lilly released a statement saying in part: “patient safety is our top priority and we will continue to review data”.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)