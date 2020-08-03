Firefighters believe Molotov cocktail was thrown at Weymouth church

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Weymouth said they believe a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a local church overnight.

Officers were dispatched to the Sacred Heart Church located at 72 Washington Street around 9:10 a.m. Monday, according to a release issued by the police department.

The incendiary device extinguished on its own but not before charring the door and door jam.

No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. All calls are confidential.

The Hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program that provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps to solve the case.

