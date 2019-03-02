Firefighters climb to the top of Hancock Tower for MS research

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens climbed the stairs to the top of New England’s tallest on Saturday to support MS research.

Firefighters took part in the “Climb to the Top” challenge at the Hancock Tower in Back Bay while wearing their full uniforms and gear on their backs.

The climb was 1,200 stairs, which is the equivalent of 61 stories.

“That was tough, that was real tough,” Lieutenant Chad Moto, of the Gloucester Fire Department, said. “But it’s nothing compared to what people living with MS fight every day, though, so that’s why we do it.”

Right now, nearly one million people in the U.S. are living with MS and there is currently no cure.

