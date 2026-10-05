BOSTON (WHDH) - FLAG Flag Football held its 4th annual Impact Day in collaboration with Hope & Comfort Hygiene Hub on Saturday.

In an effort to give back to the community, FLAG Football will pack 3,500 hygiene product kits to benefit youth across Massachusetts.

After collaborating with hygiene product drives that accumulated over 30,000 products in 2021 and 2022, the organizations came together to pack 2,500 hygiene kits in 2023 and and has since totaled over 10,000 kits packed from this event.

Impact Day has been financially supported by The Patriots Foundation and Amazon.

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