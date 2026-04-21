FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Framingham doctor has been indicted on more than 80 charges, including rape, intent to rape, and indecent assault and battery.

Derrick Todd was a rheumatologist that worked at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital. He also practiced at an office in Framingham for several years.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Todd is accused of abusing more than 50 patients between the ages of 17 and 56-years-old from 2017 to 2023.

“The allegations contained in these indictments outline serial sexual crimes that have little or no equivelant in the history of Suffolk County,” Hayden said. “Simply put, the scale of victimization and the magnitude of trauma left in the wake of these allegations is something we have never encountered.”

In a statement, Mass General Brigham wrote, “We are deeply distressed to learn of the depth and breadth of harm reflected in these new indictments. We will continue to provide support and respond to our patients’ needs during this challenging time.”

Todd is also facing several charges in Middlesex County for similiar incidents. In March, Todd was indicted by a Middlesex County Grand Jury on three counts of rape and 17 counts of indecent assault and battery for the alleged sexual assaults of 11 women.

Todd has denied all of the allegations against him, but turned in his license to practice.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)