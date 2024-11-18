WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Winthrop police lieutenant accused of sexually abusing a child changed his plea to guilty Monday morning.

James Feeley pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated rape of a child and seven counts of incident assault and battery of a child under the age of 14.

The assaults allegedly happened at his home, prosecutors said.

Before his arrest last December, Feeley had been a foster parent.

The victim in the case is expected to speak before the judge decides whether to accept the plea.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

