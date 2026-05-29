FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - With the World Cup experience taking shape in Foxboro, the town revealed what fans can expect around the newly rebranded Boston Stadium.

The fan experience will take over Lot 22 at the stadium.

“It’s a substantial size and will hold thousands of people,” Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said. “This is one option that they have where they can stay and celebrate post-event.”

Three hours before kickoff, the fan experience will host various vendors offering food, drinks, and alcohol for attendees.

The Foxboro Commuter Rail station, as part of a $35 million renovation project, unveiled a facelift that included a new platform to handle more trains and more fans.

MBTA officials said they expect to transport 20,000 people per day. So far, only one-third of the $80 train tickets have been sold, but officials expect a large percentage of same-day ticket purchases.

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