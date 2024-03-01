FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Foxboro woman was arraigned on an operating under the influence charge Friday in connection with a crash last week that left five people, including her 8-year-old daughter, hospitalized, officials said.

Jenna Wilson, 40, of Foxboro, was arraigned in Wrentham District Court on two counts of OUI-Liquor, child endangerment while OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and reckless endangerment to a child.

Emergency crews responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Main Street around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 found the crumpled vehicles in the roadway, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Wilson was released on public recognizance.

