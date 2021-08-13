BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A goose who underwent emergency surgery at the Cape Wildlife Center was released back into the wild to be with his devoted mate on Thursday.

Arnold, a Canadian goose, received surgery after officials noticed that he had developed a significant limp and was continuously falling over due to open fractures on his foot.

His mate, Amelia, stood at the doorway to the wildlife center and looked on as Arnold went through the procedure.

She remained by his side, visiting the wildlife center frequently to enjoy a shared meal in the outdoor playpen each day with Arnold.

The pair have finally been reunited with one another in the wild after wildlife officials deemed Arnold healthy enough to return to the great outdoors.

“After a final veterinary exam he received a clean bill of health and waddled to freedom,” the Cape Wildlife Center wrote on Facebook. “Amelia was right there to receive him and they took off together for a swim in the pond.”

They added that they are confident Arnold will have no trouble keeping up with Amelia.

The wildlife center is selling “Honk if you love Arnold” shirts with proceeds going toward the New England Wildlife Centers.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)