BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey announced Tuesday that she is filing legislation to suspend the state’s gas tax to try to provide some relief to drivers.

“As governor, here’s what I can do,” she said. “I’m filing legislation to suspend the Massachusetts gas tax by two months, affecting both gas and diesel.”

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Massachusetts is $4.40.

The war with Iran has sent gas prices higher and higher over the last few months.

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