HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hanson man was arrested Friday in connection with his alleged participating in a dogfighting venture, the first federal dogfighting case to be charged in the District of Massachusetts.

John Murphy, 50, was charged with nine counts of possessing animals for use in an animal fighting venture.

According to the indictment, at his house in Hanson Murphy was in possession of items including “intravenous infusion equipment; syringes; antibiotics; injectable anabolic steroids; injectable corticosteroids; a skin stapler; forceps; equipment used to train dogs, including a treadmill, a slat mill, a carpet mill, and a flirt pole; dog training and fighting literature; a hanging digital scale used to weigh dogs for matches; written training regimens; break sticks, used to separate fighting dogs; and a breeding stand used to immobilize female dogs during breeding to prevent harm while mating.”

#BREAKING Massachusetts man arrested on federal dogfighting charges. Marks first federal dogfighting case to be charged in the District of Massachusetts.

In June 2023 13 pit bull-type dogs were seized in June of last year from Murphy’s residence and another residence in Towsnend, dogs that allegedly showed evidence of scarring.

To report animal fighting crimes, please contact your local law enforcement or the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General complaint hotline at: https://usdaoig.oversight.gov/hotline or 1-800-424-9121.

