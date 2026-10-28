BOSTON (WHDH) - With the gubernatorial election less than one week away, Governor Maura Healey and Republican candidate Mike Minogue are making their final campaign pushes.

Healey attended several public events Wednesday, both in her official role as governor and as a candidate for reelection. In Attleboro, she spoke to seniors at the city’s Council on Aging about her efforts to increase affordable housing.

“We’re building housing for folks who are working through a recovery process – supportive housing. And we are looking to build more housing for older adults so you don’t have to rely on public equity-backed nursing homes which are about, you know, making money,” Healey said.

Healey is also touting her efforts to get energy costs under control, in part by expanding energy assistance for low and middle income residents.

“I’m going to look for every which way to save people money. On health care, on housing, and certainly on gas and electric. My heating oil assistance program is important – people can get a check between 700 and 1,400, 1,500 bucks,” she said.

Minogue was also out on the campaign trail Wednesday, trying to convince voters there needs to be a change under the golden dome on Beacon Hill. Speaking to voters at an ice cream shop in Newtonville, the former medical device company executive says Healey is failing to make the state an affordable place to live.

“What Maura Healey said at the debate, is Massachusetts is a great place to live if you can afford it. Most people can’t afford it,” Minogue said. “I’m not a politician, I will be a public servant. I will not take a salary, and I’m very optimistic that we together can solve many of these problems and immediately lower energy costs for people, and I will give them educational vouchers.”

Minogue, who’s also a United States Army veteran, marched through Boston’s North End trying to sway undecided voters.

Though Healey calls Minogue a “Trump guy,” the 59-year-old does not believe that will hinder his campaign.

“I don’t go with a label. I swore an oath to the Constitution at West Point, not to a party,” he said. “And only politicians try to do that. I am focused on Massachusetts. I have supported Democrats and Republicans.”

Healey is running alongside Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. Minogue said will not have a lieutenant governor. His runningmate, Shawn Oliver, a New Bedford City Councilor, was arrested for drunk driving earlier this month and dropped out of the race.

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