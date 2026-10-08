Massachusetts voters will voice their choice in less than a month, and the two candidates running for governor will have their first debate Thursday.

Governor Maura Healey and Republican challenger Mike Minogue have spent the weeks since the primaries exchanging attacks.

Minogue has criticized Healey for rising energy costs in the state, while Healey has targeted Minogue as someone closely aligned with President Donald Trump.

Thursday’s debate is at 5:30 p.m. in Brighton.

Election Day is on November 3.