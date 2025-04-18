CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Willard-Davis family are direct descendants of some of the most important people in Concord.

Including Simon Willard, who founded the town in 1635, and Isaac Davis, the first person killed at the North Street Bridge.

For Richard Willard, he says the connection is something far bigger.

“We were involved in the forming of the nation,” said Willard. “I mean, we were involved. No presidents, no senators, but we were part of the fiber and growth and development of America.”

As the region begins its celebration of the battles of Lexington and Concord, which began the American Revolutionary War, Willard and Bob Davis find themselves retracing their ancestor’s steps.

“As you’re making that walk, you’re feeling what those men might have felt getting up, leaving their wives and their children to go up against the greatest army in the world at that time,” said Davis.

On this day, some family decided to dress as their ancestors would.

“It’s a legacy of good ‘ole American hard work and American patriotism, and we’re very proud of our connection to the founding fathers of the country.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)