CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston police officer who was found unresponsive in the snow outside a home in Canton had been taking care of his deceased sister’s children, according to his family.

Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, 46, of Canton, was found unresponsive in a snowbank outside a home on Fairview Road early Saturday morning, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.

His girlfriend, 41-year-old Karen A. Read, of Mansfield, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death, and motor vehicle homicide in connection with his death.

In a statement, O’Keefe’s family remembered him as a dedicated police officer and a family man who would go out of his way to help those in need.

“We were so fortunate to have him as a part of our lives. When John’s sister passed away, and then her husband did as well a short time later, John welcomed the opportunity to raise his beloved niece and nephew and build a home and a life around their needs,” O’Keefe’s family said. “People talk about someone who would give you the shirt off their back but that was truly who John was, and it is heartbreaking for us to suddenly be talking about him in the past tense.”

O’Keefe’s family added, “We appreciate the outpouring of support we have received but we ask for privacy at this time, and will have nothing further to say, as we mourn this unbearable loss.”

Prosecutors noted that O’Keefe was found suffering from cuts to his arms, swollen eyes, a skull fracture, and hypothermia had also set in.

His death remains under investigation.

