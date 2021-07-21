BOSTON (WHDH) - Strong to severe storms fueled by heat and humidity are expected to pop up Wednesday afternoon when a cold front sweeps through, bringing the potential for torrential rain and wind.

Storms will push into western parts of the state around 2 p.m. and arrive in the Boston area around 5 p.m., according 7News meteorologist Josh Wurster. The storms will linger until about 8 p.m. before exiting the area.

The main threat with the storms will be strong wind, large hail, lightning, and downpours.

The heavy rain could cause flooding in some areas and damaging wind gusts are also possible.

The cold front will usher in a stretch of beautiful weather with temperatures in the 70s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

