HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham Police Chief Glenn Olsson has retired after serving the town for 40 years.

Glenn Olsson, who acted as the police chief for the past five years, officially retired on Tuesday.

“We thank him for his service to our community and wish him all the best in the next chapter,” Hingham police wrote on Twitter.

Olsson’s retirement comes following a “thin blue line” flag controversy in the town.

The Hingham Fire Department was ordered to remove those flags from their firetrucks last week, which were hung in memory of fallen Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna.

Olsson nor Hingham police have said if this controversy influenced his decision to retire.

