SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The second day of the home care clinicians’ strike took strikers to Mass General Brigham’s headquarters in Somerville Thursday.

The clinicians are negotiating their first contract after voting to unionize two years ago.

The union said some of their top priorities include more manageable caseloads and competitive wages.

MGB said more than 175 replacement clinicians are supporting in-home patient care for the duration of the strike.

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