Hopkinton police cruiser damaged by falling tree as wild weather lashes Bay State

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hopkinton police cruiser was heavily damaged when a tree came crashing down on top of it during a storm Monday night.
The officer was out blocking entrance to a street where another tree had fallen and taken some powerlines down in the process when the second tree hit, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
The force of the fall knocked the back window out and dented the top of the car.
The officer was not injured.
Police urged people to stay indoors and off the roads for the duration of the storm.
