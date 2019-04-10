‘Human error’ likely cause of Commuter Rail crash, derailment that shut down Fairmount Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Fairmount Commuter Rail Line remains shut down Wednesday after an official says “human error” is to blame for an out-of-service train that struck another train just outside of South Station Tuesday night.

The low-speed incident, which occurred around 8 p.m., left three coach cars derailed, according to an MBTA spokesman.

Four passengers were onboard the Fairmount Line train and no passengers were onboard the out-of-service train that was leaving a maintenance yard.

There were no reported injuries.

An official told 7’s Sharman Sacchetti that the derailment was likely caused by human error.

“The initial findings from this investigation indicate human error was likely a factor in this Fairmount Line incident,” the official said in a statement. “In the process of establishing the facts, it appears that the out of service train did not adhere to a properly displayed red signal, which instructs the crew to stop and not proceed past a point. The involved train crew is currently not in service.”

As crews finish clean-up and final inspections, the MBTA will provide alternative buses as the Fairmount Line remains closed.

This marks the second Commuter Rail derailment in less than two weeks. On April 2, a Rockport Line train derailed during the morning commute.

