BOSTON (WHDH) - Joan Bennett Kennedy was laid to rest on Wednesday. The former wife of the late Senator Edward Kennedy died a week ago.

Hundreds attended her funeral mass at St. Anthony Shrine Downtown. Her sons, Ted Jr. and Patrick, delivered heartfelt eulogies.

President Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was present. His political views don’t align with most members of the Kennedy family. He served as a pall bearer at the funeral.

Multiple generations took part in the service. Grandson Ted Kennedy III read the 23rd Psalm. He paid tribute to his grandmother who campaigned for both President Kennedy in 1960 and for her husband in his campaigns, and who was a concert pianist who wrote a book on classical music.

A close family friend of Ted Kennedy Jr. finds it a shame so many people think of his mom’s repeated struggles with alcohol, including arrests for drunk driving, when they think of her.

The former model sought solace in music, and the church, when she moved to Boston after her divorce in the 1980s.

